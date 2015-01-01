SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Venkatesan UM, Rabinowitz AR, Wolfert SJ, Hillary FG. NeuroRehabilitation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.3233/NRE-218022

BACKGROUND: Disrupted memory circuitry may contribute to post-traumatic amnesia (PTA) after traumatic brain injury (TBI). It is unclear whether duration of PTA (doPTA) uniquely impacts memory functioning in the chronic post-injury stage.

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between doPTA and memory functioning, independent of other cognitive abilities, in chronic moderate-to-severe TBI.

METHODS: Participants were 82 individuals (median chronicity = 10.5 years) with available doPTA estimates and neuropsychological data. Composite memory, processing speed (PS), and executive functioning (EF) performance scores, as well as data on subjective memory (SM) beliefs, were extracted. DoPTA-memory associations were evaluated via linear modeling of doPTA with memory performance and clinical memory status (impaired/unimpaired), controlling for PS, EF and demographic covariates. Interrelationships between doPTA, objective memory functioning, and SM were assessed.

RESULTS: DoPTA was significantly related to memory performance, even after covariate adjustment. Impairment in memory, but not PS or EF, was associated with a history of longer doPTA. SM was associated with memory performance, but unrelated to doPTA.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest a specific association between doPTA-an acute injury phenomenon-and chronic memory deficits after TBI. Prospective studies are needed to understand how underlying mechanisms of PTA shape distinct outcome trajectories, particularly functional abilities related to memory processing.


Language: en

cognition; Traumatic brain injury; rehabilitation; memory; neuropsychology; chronic TBI; post-traumatic amnesia; subjective memory

