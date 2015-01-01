Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chest injury remains a major source of morbidity and mortality in trauma as approximately two-thirds of all severe traumas involve the chest.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the changes in the profile management and outcome of severe chest injury in Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Nigeria.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is an analysis of the Trauma Registry of Jos University Teaching Hospital-a prospectively gathered database. Patients' entries with severe chest injuries for 7 years, from January 2012 to December 2018, were entered into a database and analyzed using the Epi Info Statistical Software, using simple statistics.



RESULTS: In all, 162 patients presented with severe chest injury over a 7-year period, of whom 78 (48.1%) had polytrauma, while 84 (51.9%) had isolated chest injury. There were 139 males and 23 females, giving male: female ratio of 6:1. Over 95 (58.6%) of them were between 20 and 39 years. Blunt injury was predominant, constituting 66.7%. Motor vehicular crash was the most common mechanism of injury constituting 87 (53.7%), while gunshot injuries were responsible for 34 (21%). In managing these severe chest injuries, 146 (90%) of the patients had closed-chest tube thoracostomy as the definitive treatment, while 16 (9.9%) had thoracotomy. The mean and median duration of hospital stay was 13.3 and 10 days, respectively. The commonest complication was wound infection in 8 (4.9%) patients and a mortality of 5.9%.



CONCLUSION: Blunt chest injury remains the commonest mechanism of chest injury but with an increasing proportion of penetrating injuries affecting predominantly young males. Most severe chest injury patients survive with simple interventions of resuscitation, and closed-chest tube thoracostomy for definitive treatment.

