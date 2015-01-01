Abstract

Psychological maltreatment is an important public health concern that has been linked with a variety of negative psychosocial consequences and adjustment problems in childhood to adulthood. The purpose of the current study sought to explore the direct and indirect associations between psychological maltreatment, social ostracism, affective experiences, and loneliness among high school Turkish adolescents. Participants were comprised of 791 adolescents attending three public high schools in Turkey. Students were mostly male with a mean age of 16.35 (SD = 1.09) years.



FINDINGS from the analyses indicated that social ostracism mediated the relationship between psychological maltreatment and both positive and negative affective experiences. Social ostracism and affective experiences mediated the effect of psychological maltreatment on adolescent feelings of loneliness.



RESULTS of the present study suggest that social ostracism and affective experiences are important mechanisms that may help to understand the impacts of psychological maltreatment on adolescent feelings of loneliness.

Language: en