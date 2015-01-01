|
Arslan G, Yıldırım M. Psychol. Rep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Psychological maltreatment is an important public health concern that has been linked with a variety of negative psychosocial consequences and adjustment problems in childhood to adulthood. The purpose of the current study sought to explore the direct and indirect associations between psychological maltreatment, social ostracism, affective experiences, and loneliness among high school Turkish adolescents. Participants were comprised of 791 adolescents attending three public high schools in Turkey. Students were mostly male with a mean age of 16.35 (SD = 1.09) years.
Language: en
adolescence; loneliness; affective experiences; ostracism; Psychological maltreatment