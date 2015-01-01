|
Citation
|
Useche SA, Alonso F, Cendales B, Llamazares J. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2021; 14: 1211-1221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34393528
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recent evidence consistently highlights the adverse work environment of long-haul professional drivers, whose task structure typically involves the performance of extensive shifts, driving under stressful working conditions. In this regard, job stress and fatigue - that are highly prevalent in this workforce - seem to play a crucial role in explaining this group's negative traffic safety outcomes. The aim of this study was to assess whether work-related fatigue is a mechanism that mediates the relationship between job stress, health indicators and occupational traffic crashes of long-haul truck drivers (LHTD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fatigue; job stress; long-haul truck drivers; occupational accidents; psychosocial factors at work