Journal Article

Citation

Sindel D, Oral A. Turk. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 67(2): 250-253.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Bayçınar Tıbbi Yayıncıhk)

DOI

10.5606/tftrd.2021.0509

PMID

34396077

Abstract

The aim of this commentary is to discuss in a rehabilitation perspective the published Cochrane Review "Environmental and behavioural interventions for reducing physical activity limitation and preventing falls in older people with visual impairment"[1] by E, Li, Mclnally, Thomson, Shahani, Gray, Howe, Skeltona under the direct supervision of Cochrane Eyes and Vision Group. This Cochrane Corner is produced in agreement with the Turkish Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by Cochrane Rehabilitation.


Language: en
