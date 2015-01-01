Abstract

Introduction. Recent research has established a link between childhood abuse and later drug abuse. For waterpipe smoking (WPS), such a role has not been adequately clarified. Aims. To explore the mediating effect of resilience and mindfulness on the association between childhood abuse and current WPS among college students.



METHODS. A cross-sectional study was conducted among a consecutive sample () of college students in Kerman, Iran. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Abuse Short Form, the 14-item Resilience Scale, and the Freiburg Mindfulness Inventory were used. Structural equation modeling was used to examine the complex associations between variables.



RESULTS. Nearly 95% of participants were aged between 18 and 27 years, and the mean (SD) age of students was 22.2 (3.1). Most of them were single (84.4), and 52.7% were female. Prevalence of lifetime and current WPS among students was 49.6% and 33.4%, respectively. Less than one-third () of lifetime users first tried smoking by the age of 18. The risk of current WPS was significantly higher in males than females (). Childhood abuse was directly associated with current WPS () and resilience (). Adverse childhood experiences were also indirectly (mediated by the effect of the resilience, path ) associated with the risk of WPS. No relationship was seen between trait mindfulness and current WPS (). Resilience was negatively associated with current WPS ().



CONCLUSION. The study revealed the potential importance of childhood abuse and low resilience as risk factors precipitating the onset of WPS. Further studies are warranted to examine the implications of this study for quitting WPS.

