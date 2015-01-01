SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stoliker BE. Crim. Justice Behav. 2021; 48(8): 1127-1147.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0093854820983853

Suicide attempters represent a heterogeneous group, whereby repeat-suicide attempters possess a differing risk profile compared with single-suicide attempters. Using cross-sectional data from a nationally representative sample of 18,185 people in custody in the United States, the current study compared repeat-suicide attempters (n = 1,549) to single-suicide attempters (n = 1,146), and compared single- and repeat-suicide attempters to suicide ideators (n = 1,741), on a range of correlates. Multiple suicide attempts were more commonly reported than a single attempt, especially among women. Several factors differentiated repeat-suicide attempters from single-suicide attempters, with men and women exhibiting some similarities and differences in correlates of repeat- versus single-suicide attempts. Several factors also differentiated single- and repeat-suicide attempters from suicide ideators. Overall, repeat-suicide attempters exhibited greater vulnerability to respond to stress through means of suicide as compared with single-suicide attempters.

DISCUSSION emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the heterogeneity of suicide attempters.


ideation-to-action; prison; repeat-suicide attempters; single-suicide attempters; suicidal ideation

