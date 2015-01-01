Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonmedical use of tramadol among the young Beninese population is an increasing public health concern. However, there is little research on tramadol use in West Africa.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to assess the prevalence, factors associated with nonmedical use of tramadol and to determine the level of therapeutic intervention needed.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design and multi-stage sampling method was used among 384 secondary school students, within the age group of 10-24 years old who gave their consent/assent. An interviewer-administered modified questionnaire based on ASSIST was administered. Urinary toxicological test was performed using NarcoCheck® quick for qualitative detection of tramadol or its metabolites. Logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with nonmedical use of tramadol.



RESULTS: The average age of our respondents was 17 ± 2 SD years old; 58.3% were males and 41.7% females. The lifetime prevalence of nonmedical use of tramadol was 9.6% (95% CI: 6.7-12.6) (13.4% males and 4.4% females) and the average age at onset was 14.8 ± 1.8 years old. Only 1.4% (n = 4) were using tramadol as shown by urine screen. Among users, 45.9% reported a hazardous level of use and required a brief intervention. In a multivariate logistic regression model, tobacco (P < .001), cannabis (p = .023) and amphetamine (p = .037) were significantly associated with nonmedical use of tramadol. The most prevalent motives for nonmedical use of tramadol was experimentation (45.9%) and the leading source for obtaining tramadol was street-level markets (86.5%).



CONCLUSION: These results indicate that nonmedical use of tramadol affects young in Benin and represent a considerable concern among secondary school students.

Language: en