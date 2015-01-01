|
Mobrad A, Almorairi HM, Khan AA, Al-Wathinani A, Alotaibi R. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) plays a major role in the event of disasters and crisis, as it is the main pre-hospital health-care provider. This study reports on the attitude and perceptions of SRCA medical staff concerning their knowledge of disaster management and response.
Language: en
education; hospital; emergency medical services; emergency medicine; disasters; emergency service; public health professional