|
Citation
|
Peterson CM, Gaugler JE. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 129-137.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Speeding is a major cause of unintentional roadway death in the United States. Existing data show that U.S. drivers tend to speed less as they age, but reasons for this change remain largely unknown. Limited research has examined why U.S. drivers decide to speed or why U.S. drivers decide not to speed, and none to date has determined why speeding behaviors change over the life course. Research into these issues can provide insight that may be harnessed for more effective anti-speeding interventions that catalyze decisions not to speed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Speeding; Decision making; Qualitative research; Driver behavior; Roadway safety; Driver attitude