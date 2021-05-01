|
Buchman T. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 170-179.
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND METHOD: Observational data collected during the Wisconsin 2017, 2018, and 2019 National Occupant Protection Use Survey (NOPUS) were analyzed for this study to explore the influence of drivers' seatbelt use on front seat passengers' usage in the same vehicle. The analyses include comparing seatbelt usage rates for drivers and front passenger(s) based on their gender and based on geographical area as well as analyses of the aggregated data.
Traffic safety; Demographic predictors; Front seat passengers; Observational survey; Seatbelt use