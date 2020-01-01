|
Citation
|
Katrakazas C, Michelaraki E, Sekadakis M, Ziakopoulos A, Kontaxi A, Yannis G. J. Saf. Res. 2021; 78: 189-202.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 has disrupted daily life and societal flow globally since December 2019; it introduced measures such as lockdown and suspension of all non-essential movements. As a result, driving activity was also significantly affected. Still, to-date, a quantitative assessment of the effect of COVID-19 on driving behavior during the lockdown is yet to be provided. This gap forms the motivation for this paper, which aims at comparing observed values concerning three indicators (average speed, speeding, and harsh braking), with forecasts based on their corresponding observations before the lockdown in Greece.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Driving behavior; SARIMA; Time-series forecasting; XGBoost