Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding parents' concussion-related knowledge and attitudes will contribute to the development of strategies that aim to improve concussion prevention and sport safety for elementary school children. This study investigated the association between parent- and child-related factors and concussion symptom knowledge and care-seeking attitudes among parents of elementary school children (aged 5-10 years).



METHODS: Four hundred parents of elementary school children completed an online questionnaire capturing parental and child characteristics; concussion symptom knowledge (25 items, range = 0-50; higher = better knowledge); and concussion care-seeking attitudes (five 7-point scale items, range = 5-35; higher = more positive attitudes). Multivariable ordinal logistic regression models identified predictors of higher score levels. Adjusted odds ratios (aOR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) excluding 1.00 were deemed statistically significant.



RESULTS: Select parent and child characteristics were associated with higher score levels for both outcomes. For example, odds of better knowledge level in parents were higher with increased age (10-year increase aOR = 1.59; 95% CI = 1.10-2.28), among females (aOR = 3.90; 95% CI = 2.27-6.70), and among white/non-Hispanics (aOR = 1.79; 95%CI = 1.07-2.99). Odds of more positive concussion care-seeking attitude levels were higher among parents with a college degree (aOR = 1.98; 95%CI = 1.09-3.60). Child sports participation was not associated with higher score levels for either outcome.



CONCLUSIONS: Certain elementary school parent characteristics were associated with parents' concussion symptom knowledge and care-seeking attitudes. While the findings suggest providing parents with culturally and demographically relevant concussion education might be helpful, they also emphasize the importance of ensuring education/prevention regardless of their children's sports participation. Practical Applications: Pediatric healthcare providers and elementary schools offer an optimal community-centered location to reach parents with this information within various communities.

