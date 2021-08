Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigated the extent to which five human resource management (HRM) practices-systematic selection, extensive training, performance appraisal, high relative compensation, and empowerment-simultaneously predicted later organizational-level injury rates.



METHODS: Specifically, the association between these HRM practices (assessed via on-site audits by independent observers) with organizational injury rates collected by a national regulatory agency one and two years later were modeled.



RESULTS: Results from 49 single-site UK organizations indicated that, after controlling for industry-level risk, organization size, and the other four HRM practices, only empowerment predicted lower subsequent organizational-level injury rates. Practical Applications: Findings from the current study have important implications for the design of HRM systems and for organizational-level policies and practices associated with better employee safety.

