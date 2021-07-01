SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Makino K, Tsutsumi S, Takaki Y, Nonaka S, Okura H, Ishii H. Radiol. Case Rep. 2021; 16(10): 2981-2983.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.radcr.2021.07.023

PMID

34401037

Abstract

A 6-month-old, previously healthy boy hit the right frontal region of his head against the corner of a plastic toy box. At presentation, a small area with scalp discoloration was noted in the right frontal region. Head computed tomography at the level of discoloration revealed an intracranial hematoma, 5 mm in maximal thickness, below the coronal suture. In addition, there were bony bridges connecting the frontal and parietal bones. Furthermore, a linear crack was found in the diploe of the frontal bone in contact with the coronal suture. Cerebral MRI confirmed linear hyperintensity between the inner tables. We assumed that a kind of ping-pong ball fracture was caused by the head blow, centering on the coronal suture, resulting in rupture of contacting diploic channels and tear of the dura mater, and forming a subdural hematoma. Acute subdural hemorrhage may be caused by an insignificant blow to the coronal suture in infantile patients with underdeveloped cranial bones and sutures, accompanied by subtle external findings.


Language: en

Keywords

Acute subdural hemorrhage; Coronal suture; Crack in the diploe; Diploic channels

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print