Abstract

Hazardous chemical leakages involved in chemical terrorist attacks and chemical industrial accidents have been posing severe threats to human health and the environment. Vehicle-mounted mass spectrometry (MS) has been developed for continuous, on-road measurements to map the spatial and temporal distributions of hazardous chemicals. However, the detection of chemicals with small temporal scales and spatial scales is always challenging. In this study, a parallel coupling apparatus combining the techniques of ion mobility spectrometry and ion trap MS (p-IMS-ITMS) was developed to improve the detection rate and the time response capability of a stand-alone ITMS system for short time-span chemical tracking. A workflow was also proposed along with the apparatus, where the ITMS system can be triggered, as chemical suspects were discovered with the IMS system. The sampling positions of the ITMS system were investigated and optimized. In addition, a strategy was proposed to diminish the time span of samples from 1.5 to 0.5 s for evaluating the performances of the p-IMS-ITMS system. The detection rate of the stand-alone ITMS system was measured to be only 9.5, 32, and 87.5% for the time span of 0.5, 1, and 1.5 s, respectively. By comparison, the detection rates of the p-IMS-ITMS system were 99.5, 100, and 100%, where the detection rate was increased by a factor of 10 for 0.5 s time span. Moreover, the addition of an IMS system could provide temporal patterns of hazardous chemicals with a resolution of 33 ms. Finally, the potential of the p-IMS-ITMS system for environmental navigation monitoring and assessment was further demonstrated by detecting the leakages of dimethyl methyl phosphonate and dipropylene glycol monomethyl ether.

