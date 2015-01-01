|
Citation
|
Tian X, Lu J, Che Y, Fang D, Ran H, He X, Wang Y, Wang T, Xu X, Yang G, Xiao Y. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1561.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Published studies examining the association between childhood maltreatment (CM) and self-harm (SH) among adolescents have been accumulated. It is possible that resilience serves as a moderator or mediator in CM-SH association, nevertheless, this topic has never been thoroughly investigated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Resilience; Childhood maltreatment; Emotion regulation; Family support; Interpersonal assistance; Self-harm behaviors