SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ngo NV, Gregor SD, Beavan G, Riley B. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

DOI

10.1027/0227-5910/a000804

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bystanders can play a key role in preventing railway suicides by taking direct action or by raising an alarm. Aims: The study investigated in this context: (1) the prevalence of preventative actions by bystanders; (2) the relationship, if any, between first-hand preventions by bystanders and the degree of ambiguity around the imminence of danger; and (3) the nature of first-hand preventions by bystanders.

METHOD: Data were obtained from a security reporting database at Sydney Trains for 2011-2019 for accident and suicide-related incidents (N = 1,278).

RESULTS: In 635 cases of suicide prevention, bystanders were identified as first responders in 11% of cases and as raising the alarm in 11% of cases. Bystanders as first responders intervened proportionally more where the ambiguity of danger is low (jumping) compared with high (sitting, standing, wandering). Of the 69 cases of bystander preventions, 77% involved physical interaction (e.g., holding back) and 49% involved more than one bystander. Limitations: The data source could be biased because of incompleteness or nonstandard reporting.

CONCLUSION: Rail policy-makers should consider education and support for bystanders and staff: for example, by making known the prevalence of helping, the importance of intervening, and what types of intervention are most helpful.

Keywords: Rail Transportation


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; suicide; bystanders; first responders; railway

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print