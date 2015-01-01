|
Stogner J, Patterson C. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Case studies have linked synthetic cannabinoid (SC) use to suicide risk both during and following acute psychoactive effects. No study has explored whether a meaningful relationship exists between SC use and suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts within a generalizable sample. Aims: This work attempted to determine whether SC use is significantly associated with suicidal thoughts, planning, or attempts and whether the association between SC use and suicide may be stronger in certain demographic groups.
Language: en
suicide; suicidal ideation; synthetic cannabinoids; spice; synthetic marijuana