Abstract

Chinese mainland launched the 60-day first-level response to major public health emergencies during the COVID-19 outbreak. This study aimed to determine the incidence and describe the characteristics and predictors of patients who presented to the emergency department (ED) with facial trauma during this period. A retrospective review was conducted on the basis of data on facial trauma presented at the ED of XXX Hospital from 24 January 2020 to 23 March 2020 and the same period in the previous two years. Multivariate linear regression model was employed to explore potential determinants associated with daily number of facial trauma. Significant reduction was observed in the amount of facial trauma during the COVID-19 level I emergency response. The trauma volume evenly distributed over the week. The declined most significantly by age group, 20-29 years, and by time range of visit, 00:00-08:00. Multivariate regression analyses revealed positive relationship between daily minimum temperature and facial trauma volume. The number of facial injuries decreased significantly during the COVID-19 Level 1 emergency response, with the least reduction in total daytime facial trauma and in infant and child facial trauma. And a higher minimum temperature may lead to increased number of facial trauma presentations.

Language: en