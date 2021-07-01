Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine kinesiophobia (i.e. fear of movement) among adolescent athletes with concussion compared to controls, and correlations of kinesiophobia with symptoms and reaction time.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study.



METHODS: We evaluated 49 adolescent athletes twice. The concussion group was assessed within 14 days of injury and at return-to-play clearance. The control group was tested initially and approximately 28 days later. Participants completed Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia, Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory, and clinical reaction time assessments.



RESULTS: We included 32 concussion participants (15 ± 2 years; 50% female) and 17 controls (16 ± 1 years; 47% female). Acutely (<14 days post-injury), the concussion group reported greater Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia scores (38.5 ± 5.4 vs. 29.4 ± 6.7; p < 0.001; Cohen's d = 1.54), and a greater proportion of "high" (≥37) scores than controls (69% vs. 6%; p < 0.001). At return-to-play, there were no significant between-group differences (33.3 ± 6.5 vs. 30.8 ± 7.4; p = 0.23; Cohen's d = 0.36); 28% of the concussion group reported "high" Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia scores. At return-to-play, kinesiophobia was significantly/moderately correlated with clinical reaction time for the concussion group (r = 0.50; p = 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents recovering from concussion commonly reported high kinesiophobia initially postconcussion, while 28% continued to report high kinesiophobia at return-to-play clearance. Additionally, a correlation between Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia scores and clinical reaction time was observed for the concussion group. This finding would benefit from further study to determine potential perception-behavior relationships following concussion.

Language: en