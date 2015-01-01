|
Kealy D, Spidel A, Sandhu S. Women Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Although childhood maltreatment is known to elevate women's risk for suicidal ideation and behavior, research concerning the mechanisms involved remains limited. While borderline personality disorder (BPD) has been implicated as mediating this association, such effects may differ depending on women's age. The present study examined borderline personality features as a dispositional mediator of the relationship between childhood maltreatment and suicidality, with the moderating effect of age, among help-seeking women. A sample of 151 women attending community mental health clinics completed measures of childhood maltreatment, BPD features, suicidality, and psychological distress. Regression analyses tested moderated mediation, controlling for psychological distress across each path.
suicide; Age; women; childhood maltreatment; borderline personality disorder