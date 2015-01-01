Abstract

Road accidents and vehicular emissions are two significant issues related to road transportation, affecting both human life and the environment. Prior research suggests that driver behavior is a crucial factor in the majority of road crashes and is a significant factor influencing fuel consumption and vehicle emission. Significant improvement in driving behavior can be achieved by providing feedback to drivers about their driving behavior. An increasing interest among researchers to identify risky and non-economical driving maneuvers has led to the development of driver behavior profiling, i.e., rating/categorizing drivers into different categories based on how they drive. To get an insight into different parameters and methodology adopted by researchers for categorizing drivers into different categories, this paper presents a systematic review of studies on driver behavior profiling. In the present paper, PRISMA approach was adopted to shortlist the most relevant studies for systematic review out of 1231 initial studies, which were extracted using the relevant keywords. The findings from our study suggest that the selection of parameters for profiling the driver will depend on the application of the profiling scheme, type of device used for extracting data, and importance of parameter in rating criteria. Further, the findings suggest that significant improvement in driving behavior can be achieved by providing feedback to the drivers about their driving behavior and by implementing usage-based insurance schemes. It is also suggested that future studies shall focus on using smartphone devices for the collection of driver data as smartphones are nowadays easily accessible to everyone.

Language: en