Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment and difficulties in emotion regulation are common in patients with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and Depressive Disorders (DD).



OBJECTIVE: This study examines differences between patients with BPD and patients with DD, regarding childhood maltreatment and difficulties in emotion regulation as well as the mediating effect of different aspects of emotion regulation deficits on the association between childhood maltreatment and BPD-symptoms.



METHOD: A total of 305 participants, 177 with BPD and 128 with DD completed an assessment including the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Emotion Regulation Scale (DERS), the Brief Symptom Inventory (BSI), and the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV (SCID). Data was analyzed using multiple analyses of variances and mediation analyses.



RESULTS: Patients with BPD reported more childhood maltreatment and more difficulties in emotion regulation than patients with DD. When general symptom severity, age, and gender were included in the analysis as covariates only group differences regarding 'impulse control difficulties' (F(1,299) = 38.97, p <.001, η(p) (2) =.115), 'limited access to emotion regulation strategies' (F(1,299) = 4.66, p =.032, η(p) (2) =.015), and 'lack of emotional clarity' (F(1,299) = 9.38, p =.002, η(p) (2) =.030) remained statistically significant. A mediation analysis, including above-mentioned covariates, indicated an association between emotional abuse and BPD-symptoms, which was mediated by difficulties in emotion regulation (indirect effect B =.012, 95% CI [.001;.031], R(2) =.429). Subscale analyses revealed 'impulse control difficulties' as the aspect of difficulties in emotion regulation that has the greatest impact on this association (B =.021, 95% CI [.003;.045]).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with BPD display more childhood maltreatment and difficulties in emotion regulation than patients with DD. Difficulties in emotion regulation, especially difficulties in impulse control, seem to play an important role in the association between childhood emotional abuse and BPD-symptoms.

