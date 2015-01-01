Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Emerging evidence suggests that vitamin D might protect from attempted suicide. The study aimed to investigate the associations between single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) related to vitamin D levels identified in a large genome-wide association study and attempted suicide in rural China.



METHODS: This 1:1 matched case-control study included altogether 510 suicide attempters and 510 community controls. Genotypes of four target SNPs (DHCR7-rs12785878, CYP2R1-rs10741657, GC-rs2282679, and CYP24A1-rs6013897) were determined, and a genetic risk score (GRS) was constructed to evaluate the combined effect of them. Demographic and psychological information was acquired through face-to-face interviews.



RESULTS: The A allele of CYP24A1-rs6013897 was significantly associated with attempted suicide (OR = 1.27, 95% CI, 1.03-1.58, P = 0.029), even after adjusting for demographic and psychological confounders (adjusted OR = 1.53, 95% CI, 1.01-2.30, P = 0.043). The GRS analyses revealed a significantly higher risk of attempted suicide with a greater number of low vitamin D alleles (adjusted OR = 1.33, 95% CI, 1.13-1.58, P < 0.001). Subgroup analyses stratified by sex indicated that the genetic associations were only significant among males with adjusted ORs of 3.77 (95% CI, 1.56-9.10) for the A allele of rs6013897 and 2.04 (95% CI, 1.32-3.17) for GRS.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings identity CYP24A1-rs6013897 as a potential biomarker for attempted suicide and indicate that a genetic predisposition to lower vitamin D levels may contribute to attempted suicide. It suggests the possibility that vitamin D may have the preventive potential for attempted suicide.

