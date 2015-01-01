|
Tan RQ, Lim CS, Ong HS. Singapore Med. J. 2021; 62(5): 244-247.
(Copyright © 2021, Singapore Medical Association)
Suicide among elderly individuals is a common and concerning presentation in psychiatry. A local study reported a suicide rate of 31.3 per 100,000 per year among elderly individuals, with elderly Chinese men having the highest rate at 40.3 per 100,000 per year.(1) Although the number of suicides among individuals in other age groups in Singapore has dipped in recent years, the number of suicides among elderly individuals has continued to rise, reaching a highest record of 129 suicides in 2017.(2) This trend is particularly worrying and is expected to continue in view of the growing ageing population in Singapore.
