Abstract

Safe and effective medicine is always a fundamental principle in the provision of any health-care treatment and procedures. Truth of wide use of herbal medicine in the world, maintaining safety of herbal medicines becomes important and a prior area of work. For studying the sa fety of herbal medicines, pharmacovigillance plays a vital role. Pharmacovigillance (PV) is the science and activities related to detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problem. Adverse reactions, medication error, case reports of acute and chronic poisoning (toxicity) Abuse and misuse of medicines, adverse interactions of medicines with chemicals, other medicines and food should be studied in pharmacovigillance for every herbal medicine. Herbal medicine products are widely used nowadays to avoid the synthetic one but these products are not always "safe", particularly when used in combination with other medicines, and result in negative health consequences. To avoid these problems, pharmacovigillance study for every herbal medicine should be done.

Language: en