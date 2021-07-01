SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tyrrell E, Prasad V. Paediatr. Child Health (2007) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.paed.2021.07.001

unavailable

Injuries among children and young people are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the UK and globally. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is an important neurodevelopmental disorder which can be present from preschool age but is generally under-recognised. Children and young people with ADHD are at increased risk of a variety of unintentional injuries. However, interventions to offer safety advice, assessments and safety equipment can help to improve home safety practices and reduce injuries. Clinician contacts with children and young people with ADHD are an important opportunity to recognise injury risk and offer appropriate advice and input. This article discusses the risks, mechanisms, costs and prevention advice for unintentional injuries in children and young people with ADHD.


ADHD; attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; injury; injury prevention; injury risk; unintentional injury

