Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and adolescent alcohol use and to provide evidence for prevention and intervention.



METHODS A total of 1 550 students from grades 6 to 8 in three public middle schools in a district of Shanghai were selected by stratified cluster sampling method. The baseline and follow-up investigation were conducted by anonymous electronic questionnaire in mobile tablet from November to December in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The latent class analysis (LCA) was applied for the classification of ACEs, while the multivariate generalized estimating Equations (GEE) model was adopted to examine the association between ACEs and adolescent alcohol use.



RESULTS The ACEs was divided into 3 classes by LCA: high exposure (8.97%), abuse and neglect (38.97%), low exposure (52.06%). The multivariate GEE model indicates the risk of alcohol drinking among adolescents in high exposure and abuse and neglect classes were significantly higher than their counterparts in low exposure class (OR=2.65, 95%CI=1.72-4.07; OR=1.50, 95%CI=1.14-1.96, respectively).



CONCLUSION The effect of ACEs on alcohol use may vary across different latent classes. Supportive childhood environment may contribute to decrease the risk of adolescent drinking behavior.



Keywords: Life change events, Alcohol drinking, Mental health, Questionnaires, Adolescent



志谢: 本研究由世界卫生组织(WHO)和约翰霍普金斯大学彭博公共卫生学院进行总协调。感谢美国国际开发署、WHO、大卫和露西尔帕卡德基金会、比尔和梅林达盖茨基金会以及橡树基金会的支持。

Language: zh