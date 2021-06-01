Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore associated factors of non-suicidal self-injury in adolescents with depression, and to provide a reference for clinical intervention and treatment.



METHODS A cross-sectional survey was conducted among 80 adolescents aged 14-18 years with depressive disorder who visited an outpatient clinic in the PLA 904nd Hospital from January 2015 to January 2017. Eysenck Personality Questionnaire(EPQ), Egma Minnenav Bsrdndosnauppforstran (EMBU), non-suicidal self-injury behavior rating scale were used to investigate them.



RESULTS Male patients with depression had more non-suicidal self-injury than female patients(76.74% vs. 54.05%), and patients with highly educated mothers had more non-suicidal self-injury(77.78%)(χ2=4.58, 6.11, P < 0.05). Self-injury behavior in patients with internal and external (E) the orientation factor score (5.22±2.82) was lower than the score of the patients without self-injury behavior(8.85±2.93)(t=-5.37, P < 0.05), neuroticism (N), while psychoticism (P) and hide(L) score [(14.53±3.94) (5.60±1.58) (12.94±0.54)] were higher than patients without self-injury behavior [(11.55±5.71) (3.13±1.43) (12.09±0.55)](t=2.74, 6.82, 6.31, P < 0.05); Factors such as "severe paternal punishment" "paternal excessive interference" "paternal refusal to deny" "maternal refusal to deny" and other factors in patients with non-suicidal self-injury [(21.57±4.65) (21.73±4.38) (14.25±5.08) (20.34±4.64)] were all higher than those without non-suicidal self-injury [(18.50±7.53) (18.77±3.55) (11.58±2.97) (16.55±6.32)](t=2.25, 3.04, 2.96, 3.05, P < 0.05); Logistic regression analysis showed that males, mothers with high educational level, and E, N, P (< 38.5 and > 61.5) were associated with non-suicidal self-injury behavior in adolescents with depression(OR=1.99, 2.31, 1.71, 2.52, 1.98, P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION Gender, maternal education and symptom score were the important factors influencing non-suicidal self-injury.It is necessary to arouse the attention of the family, society and school.



Keywords: Depression, Mental disorders, Self-injurious behavior, Mental health, Regression analysis, Adolescent

Language: zh