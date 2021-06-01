Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the characteristics distribution of falls among students aged 6-17 in 2018, and to provide data support for preventing falls among students and formulating the corresponding policies.



METHODS Data of falls among students aged 6-17 in China in 2018 were collected from the the National Injury Surveillance System (NISS) for analyzing its demographic characteristics, injury occurrence and clinical traits of falling.



RESULTS In total, 42 735 cases of fall aged 6-17 were collected from the NISS in China in 2018, which accounted for 54.03% of all cases, with a sex ratio of 2.34∶1, the proportion of students aged 6-11 was the highest(53.78%). The proportion of falls from March to June was the highest(42.12%), and the peak time when falls occurred was forenoon 10:00-10:59(8.40%). School and school-related area(40.40%), home(18.96%) and public residential institution (15.35%) were the sites where falls mainly occurred. The top three activities when falls occurred were leisure activities(47.41%), sports activities(23.90%) and walking(9.77%). Bruise/scrape(54.49%), sprain/strain(21.98%) and fracture(12.69%) were the major nature of injury. The most common body parts falls involved were lower limbs(34.71%), head(29.85%) and upper limbs(25.10%). The injury of falling was mainly characterized by mild ones(83.44%).



CONCLUSION There were more cases of falls on students aged 6-17 from the NISS in China in 2018, mainly males. The epidemiological characteristics were relatively variable, so targeted prevention program of falls should be conducted.



Keywords: Wounds and injuries, Public health surveillance, Accidental falls, Epidemiologic studies, Students

