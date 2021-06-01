SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kuinan LI, Yushuo NIU, Mengke SUN, Pengli YU, Xuena HN, Xiuling Y. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2021; 42(6): 950-955,960.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

DOI

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2021.06.036

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In China, road traffic injury has been the 2nd leading cause of death for minors aging from 1 to 14 years old, has become an urgent public health problem in China. This paper introduces the current situation of children's road traffic accident injuries. Based on Haddon's model, the influencing factors of children's road traffic safety are summarized into two aspects: individual and environmental levels. Also it puts forward targeted strategies for children road safety, including improving the relevant laws and regulations system, releasing commercial insurance into children CRS evaluation criteria, improving the safety awareness level of parents, strengthening the campus traffic safety education and optimizing the road safety protection facilities, all of which could contribute to protect child safety, thus providing reference for China to improve the road traffic safety education for children.

Keywords: Safety, Accidents, traffic, Health education, Child


Language: zh
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print