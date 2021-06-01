Abstract

In China, road traffic injury has been the 2nd leading cause of death for minors aging from 1 to 14 years old, has become an urgent public health problem in China. This paper introduces the current situation of children's road traffic accident injuries. Based on Haddon's model, the influencing factors of children's road traffic safety are summarized into two aspects: individual and environmental levels. Also it puts forward targeted strategies for children road safety, including improving the relevant laws and regulations system, releasing commercial insurance into children CRS evaluation criteria, improving the safety awareness level of parents, strengthening the campus traffic safety education and optimizing the road safety protection facilities, all of which could contribute to protect child safety, thus providing reference for China to improve the road traffic safety education for children.



Keywords: Safety, Accidents, traffic, Health education, Child

Language: zh