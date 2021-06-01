Abstract

Early life adversity is related to multiple forms of psychopathology throughout the lifespan. However, relatively little is known about the way in which the characteristics of adversity influence subsequent mental health outcomes. The development of life course theoretical models provides a fresh perspective that aims to determine the causal association between early adversity and psychopathology. This article reviews research studies which applied one or more theoretical models, including the sensitive period, risk accumulation, risk chain, and recency models, to capture the relationship between exposure to early life adversity and psychopathology, so as to identify how early interventions can be improved.

Language: zh