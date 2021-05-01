Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation and associated factors of unintentional injury among preschool children in Shunyi District, and to provide reference for the development of unintentional injury intervention measures.



METHODS Three kindergartens in Shunyi district were selected through stratified cluster sampling method, and all the parents were surveyed online by self-designed questionnaire.



RESULTS The proportion of low, medium and high risk assessment of unintentional injury in preschool children were 59.5%, 37.5% and 3.0%, respectively. Risk of unintentional injury increased significantly with age and grade(χ2=12.35, 12.70, P < 0.05). The risk of unintentional injury in inter-generational care (3.7%) was higher than that in parental care(2.4%). The higher the education level of the primary caretaker and family income, the higher level of unintentional injury risk(χ2=11.23, 14.10, P < 0.05).There were significant differences in the risk for burning, poisoning, other accidental injury, prevention of accidental injury and total score of unintentional injury among children of different ages and classes(F=8.26, 5.61, 4.95, 6.15, 7.86;9.88, 8.39, 4.25, 6.27, 7.55, P < 0.05). There was statistical significance in burning risk between boys and girls(t=-4.27, P < 0.05). There was statistical significance in unintentional injury prevention between children of different residence(t=9.11, P < 0.05). There were significant differences in behavior supervision among risk among children of different ages and grades(P < 0.05). Multiple linear regression analysis showed that education level of primary caregivers (college: B=-2.66, 95%CI=-4.69-0.63; bachelor degree or higher: B=-3.80, 95%CI=-5.90-1.70), annual family income (B=-2.82, 95%CI=-4.80-0.84) were associated with unintentional injury risk of preschool children(P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION Health education of unintentional injury prevention among preschool children should focus on the primary caretaker with low education and low family income, which is crucial for prevention of children's injury.



Keywords: Wounds and injuries, Risk adjustment, Regression analysis, Child, preschool

Language: zh