Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the epidemiological characteristics of plant and mushroom poisoning events among people aged 0-19 in Guizhou Province from 2015 to 2019, so as to provide the basis for prevention and control of food poisoning events among children and adolescents.



METHODS Data of people aged 0 to 19 involved in plant and mushroom poisoning incidents reported by the foodborne disease outbreak surveillance system in Guizhou Province from 2015 to 2019 were collected, verified, sorted and statistically analyzed.



RESULTS From 2015 to 2019, there were 590 cases of plant and mushroom poisoning among people aged 0 to 19 in Guizhou Province, 1 441 people were poisoned and 5 died. In May and September, family and collective dining halls were the places with the highest incidence of plant and poisonous mushroom poisoning incidents, accounting for 90.68% (535/590) of the total incidents. Poisonous mushrooms and masanberry accounted for 71.69% (423/590) of the food poisoning causes, and 5 people died of poisoning were caused by poisonous mushrooms.



CONCLUSION In the cases of plant and mushroom poisoning among people aged 0-19 years in Guizhou Province, preschool primary and middle school students in rural areas are most vulnerable population of poisoning, so it is necessary to strengthen the publicity and education on the prevention and control of toxic plant and mushroom poisoning among children and teenagers in rural areas, so as to reduce the occurrence of relevant poisoning incidents.



Keywords: Plant poisoning, Mushroom poisoning, Epidemiologic studies, Child, Adolescent

Language: zh