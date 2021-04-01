SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cao GE, Danhe X, Hui XU. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2021; 42(4): 636-640.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

DOI

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2021.04.036

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Objective Victims of cyberbullying are the most affected role group in cyberbullying. Cyberbullying not only brings emotional and psychological distress to the victims, but also results in irrational externalizing behaviors among those victims. Victims of cyberbullying need profound psychological counseling and behavior intervention to resolve the long-standing dilemma. How to deal with cyberbullying and how to avoid being victims of cyberbullying are of great importance. From the perspective of psychology, this paper analyzes and expounds the role formation of victims of cyberbullying and the effectiveness of coping strategies, so as to provide a theoretical basis for cyberbullying intervention.


Language: zh
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print