Abstract

OBJECTIVE This systematic review is performed to examine and summarize the effects of suicide gatekeeper training programs conducted in a school setting, with the aim to provide evidence for the construction of effective suicide prevention strategies on campuses.



METHODS The Cochrane Library, PubMed, EMbase, Chinese Biomedical Literature Database(CBM), CNKI, Wanfang and Vip datebases were searched for randomized controlled trials on the training of suicide gatekeepers. Two researchers screened the literature according to the inclusion criteria, extracted the data, evaluated the quality. Then a qualitative description or quantitative synthesis strategy was adopted.



RESULTS Among the 9 eligible studies, a number of different types of gatekeeper training programs were identified, including Question, Persuade and Refer(QPR), Sources of Strength(SOS) based on peer support, the Youth Aware of Mental Health Program(YAM), and Screening by Professionals(Prof Screen) and other training approaches. These training programs, to various degrees, have improved trainees' knowledge, attitude, self-efficacy. And YAM was effective in reducing the number of suicide attempts and severe suicidal ideation in school-based adolescents.



CONCLUSION The current studies mainly focused on the short-term effects of suicide gatekeeper training programs(knowledge, attitude, and self-efficacy). Ideally future research should pay more attention to the long-term outcomes.



Keywords: Suicide, Health education, Meta-analysis, Adolescent, Universal precautions

Language: zh