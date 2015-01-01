|
Gökalp Yilmaz FG. Sosyoloj. Baglam Derg. 2021; 2(2): 119-132.
Vernacular Title
Doğal afetler, toplumsal değişme ve dirençlilik i̇lişkisi: toplumsalın yeniden i̇nşası üzerine bir değerlendirme
Abstract
This study aims to analyse the concept of change that has been considered one of the most important aspects of sociology since its appearance as a distinct field of study. Fundamental dynamics of change have been analysed briefly through an analysis of the classical theories on change. Then, the physical and social changes resulting from trauma and destruction after natural disasters are discussed, whose number increased in the twenty-first century. The concept of resilience and the relationship between change and social change is also discussed. Resilience and change are necessary to establish social order. Hence, these two are addressed in addition to the concept of vulnerability which is a sub-category of resilience. In line with the concepts of change, resilience, and vulnerability, the capacity of societies to return to the pre-disaster conditions and order or adaptation to the new order is considered to be important determinants. Therefore, determining the resilience capacities of disaster management procedures is examined concerning social vulnerability levels. In conclusion, it is suggested that the relationship between change and resilience must be carefully considered in the plans by formulating new policies. Such practices will make significant contributions to restoring order and harmony in societies after disasters.
Language: tr