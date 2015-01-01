Abstract

Self-harm definition is an important focus of academic research and clinical practice. The precise definition of self-harm has been contested for decades, and current terminology varies across, and sometimes within, countries. This commentary has been written to highlight the problematic use of the term 'deliberate' self-harm (i.e. DSH) and to clarify the terminology currently recommended by clinical agencies in the United Kingdom. Comparisons will be made to other definitions in the field, such as non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), with the aim of contributing to the worldwide discussion about how we conceptualise, discuss and treat suicidal and non-suicidal behaviours. The commentary concludes by highlighting the findings of Ward and Curran (2021). It is suggested that undiagnosed ADHD may be a potential driver for self-harm, particularly among girls, further highlighting the ongoing challenges in identifying and predicting which youth are at risk for self-harm and suicidal behaviours. Central to this challenge has been the long-standing confusion around the best way to define self-harm.

Language: en