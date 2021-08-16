Abstract

AIM: To investigate the patterns and outcomes of open globe injuries in the elderly population in Iran.



METHODS: In this retrospective cross-sectional chart review, medical records of 248 patients (aged 60y and more) with the diagnosis of open globe injury from 2006 to 2016 were reviewed. Demographic features, type, and mechanism of open globe injury, ocular trauma score (OTS), visual acuity before and after treatment, the zone of injuries, and the associated injuries found at the presentation or thereafter were documented.



RESULTS: A total of 248 eyes of 248 patients were included. The mean age was 69.2±5.8y (range: 60-90y). Male/ female ratio was about 3:1 (187 vs 61). The three most common causes of injury were falling (25.2%), sharp objects (18.9%), and tree branches (13.9%). Penetrating injury accounted for most of the geriatric ocular trauma (50.4%), followed by globe rupture (40.3%), intraocular foreign body (IOFB; 7.3%), and perforating injury (2.0%). The median raw OTS for the population was 60.5 and the most common OTS class was 3. The injuries tend to affect zone I more than zone II and zone III. The only predictor of final visual acuity was the class of OTS (P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Geriatric open globe injury should be valued specifically. The most common type of open globe injury in Iran is penetrating injuries but falling remain the main cause. The OTS class must be considered as an important predictor of final visual acuity.

