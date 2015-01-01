Abstract

The success of unmanned car, an emerging tool of transportation with so many advantages, depends to a large extent on its user acceptability. Potential designers are both the decision makers of driverless car design and the users of driverless cars. This study aims to explore the influencing factors of the potential designers' intention to use unmanned cars. Based on the theory of Technology Acceptance Model (TAM), this study further expanded the TAM by incorporating perceived trust, perceived enjoyment and self-efficacy, so as to explain and predict potential designers' intention to use unmanned cars. The questionnaire is determined through theoretical literature, pre-tests, etc., and the Structural Equation Model is used to analyze the data of 202 valid survey samples to investigate the influencing factors of the willingness to use unmanned vehicles. The results show that potential designers' intention to use unmanned cars is positively affected by perceived trust, perceived enjoyment, perceived usefulness and perceived ease of use, and perceived trust has a positive effect on perceived ease of use, self-efficacy and perceived ease of use also have a positive effect on perceived usefulness. The findings of this study can provide designers and developers of unmanned cars, policy makers and implementers with guidance in the follow-up design, policy formulation and advertising of unmanned cars.

