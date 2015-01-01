|
Citation
|
Vollhardt R, Mazoyer J, Bernardaud L, Haddad A, Jaubert P, Coman I, Manceau P, Mongin M, Degos B. J. Neurol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recreational use of nitrous oxide (N(2)O) is a growing practice in France and all around the world and is often associated with neurological complications. We report detailed clinical and paraclinical presentations of 12 patients with combined degeneration of the spinal cord and peripheral neuropathies in relation to N(2)O consumption, possibly favored by lockdowns due to SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Myelopathy; Neurological disorder; Neuropathy; Nitrous oxide