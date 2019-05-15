SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Las-Hayas C, Mateo-Abad M, Vergara I, Izco-Basurko I, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Gabrielli S, Mazur I, Hjemdal O, Gudmundsdottir DG, Knoop HH, Olafsdottir AS, Fullaondo A, Gonzalez N, Mar-Medina J, Krzyżanowski D, Morote R, Anyan F, Ledertoug MM, Tidmand L, Arnfjord UB, Kaldalons I, Jonsdottir BJ, de Manuel Keenoy E. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00127-021-02156-z

unavailable

PURPOSE: The existing evidence suggests that a complete evaluation of mental health should incorporate both psychopathology and mental well-being indicators. However, few studies categorize European adolescents into subgroups based on such complete mental health data. This study used the data on mental well-being and symptoms of mental and behavioral disorders to explore the mental health profiles of adolescents in Europe.

METHODS: Data collected from adolescents (N = 3767; mean age 12.4 [SD = 0.9]) from five European countries supplied the information on their mental well-being (personal resilience, school resilience, quality of life, and mental well-being) and mental and behavioral disorder symptoms (anxiety, depression, stress, bullying, cyber-bullying, and use of tobacco, alcohol, or cannabis). Multiple correspondence analysis and cluster analysis were combined to classify the youths into mental health profiles.

RESULTS: Adolescents were categorized into three mental health profiles. The "poor mental health" profile (6%) was characterized by low levels of well-being and moderate symptoms of mental disorders. The "good mental health" profile group (26%) showed high well-being and few symptoms of mental disorders, and the "intermediate mental health" profile (68%) was characterized by average well-being and mild-to-moderate symptoms of mental disorders. Groups with higher levels of well-being and fewer symptoms of mental disorders showed lower rates of behavioral problems. Mental well-being indicators strongly contributed to this classification.

CONCLUSION: Adolescents with the "intermediate" or "poor" mental health profiles may benefit from interventions to improve mental health. Implications for school-based interventions are discussed. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER (TRN) AND DATE OF REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03951376. Registered 15 May 2019.


Prevention; Youth; Mental disorders; Mental health promotion; School interventions; Well-being

