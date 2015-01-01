Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning is a term used to describe an event where the poisonous substances have entered the body through breathing, mouth, blood vessels, eating, injections and leads to the destruction and death of the body's cells. The aim of this study was to assess Mothers perception regarding poisoning among their preschool children. Research design: A descriptive study design was utilized to conduct this study. Setting: This study was conducted at Toxicology Unit at Benha University Hospital in Benha City, Egypt. The sample: Purposive sample of 25% of all poisoned children attended the previously mentioned setting with their mothers (130 mothers). Tools of data collection: Two tools were used, I. An interviewing questionnaire was used, It consisted of four parts: First part: Socio demographic characteristics of the mothers. This part included two items. A) Mother's demographic characteristics B) Child's characteristic. Second part: Was concerned with the child health status. Third part: Was concerned with knowledge of mothers regarding to poisoning among their preschool age children. Forth part: An observational checklist was used to observe mothers׳preventive practices. II. Scale to measure the attitude of mothers.



RESULTS: 60.7% of mothers had poor total knowledge regarding poisoning among preschool age children, 67.7% of mothers had unsatisfactory total of reported practices about poisoning, 62.3% of mothers had total negative attitude about poisoning of preschool children.



CONCLUSION: There were a positive statistically significant correlation between total knowledge and attitude scores, between total knowledge and total reported practices scores and between attitude scores and total reported practices regarding poisoning among their preschool age children. Recommendations: All possible forms of mass media should be utilized to help in disseminating information about poisoning in children.

