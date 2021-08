Abstract

This study unpacks the dimensions of suicide stigma through an analysis of the stories told by college students in China. The phronetic iterative approach was used to analyze the interview data of 30 college students.



FINDINGS showed that college students use the strategy of othering in creating a distinction between us and them. Those who attempt or die by suicide are labeled as irresponsible, fragile, impulsive, and attention-seeking. Suicides of ingroup members are usually described as controllable, while the suicides of outgroup members are often deemed uncontrollable. Finally, suicides lead to a status loss for individuals and their social groups.

Language: en