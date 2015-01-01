Abstract

The anti-rollover control actuator of a counterbalance forklift is determined by analysing its structural characteristics and roll-over mechanism. An anti-rollover control strategy for counterbalance forklifts based on extension decision is proposed, and the anti-rollover extension hierarchical controller, including the upper-layer extension and lower-layer execution controls, is designed. The upper-layer extension controller divides the forklift anti-rollover control domain into three types, namely, classical domain, extension domain and non-domain, and determines the weight coefficient of the lower-layer execution controller. The lower-layer execution controller receives the weight coefficient determined by the upper-layer extension controller, controls the weight distribution on the yaw rate and lateral acceleration controllers and executes the command to obtain the anti-rollover extension control of the counterbalance forklift. The European standard condition simulation and real vehicle test results show that the anti-rollover control strategy of the counterbalance forklift based on the extension decision can effectively reduce the forklift roll range under high-speed emergency steering conditions, prevent the forklift from rolling over and improve the stability and active safety of the counterbalance forklift.

Language: en