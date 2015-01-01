Abstract

This article presents the issues and needs for modern solutions in building urban infrastructure, based on the smart city idea to improve the living standards of residents. Particular attention is paid to one of the most important aspects of life, related to road safety of children as pedestrians and cyclists. Pedestrian sidewalks and bicycle paths with high pedestrian traffic are classified as dangerous areas in many countries. More than 3% of the injuries and fatalities among pedestrian road users that are victims of accidents occur due to crossing the road. Therefore, it is necessary to apply various technical infrastructure solutions to improve the safety of this group of inhabitants. The scientific purpose of this article is the assessment of the safety level of children in pedestrian and bicycle traffic and the analysis of road solutions supporting the maintenance of high-level city safety. The research was based on the analysis of statistical data of accidents and the diagnostic survey method determining the safety of the inhabitants of southern Poland. As a result, an analysis of the level of child safety in urban traffic was developed, as well as key factors affecting the levels of road safety, based on the opinions of respondents. Potential places with the greatest risk of collision with minors have also been identified. There are also proposals for infrastructure solutions aimed at minimising accident risk levels in designated areas.

