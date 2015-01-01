|
Seike M, Kawabata N, Hasegawa M, Tsuji C, Higashida H, Yuhi T. Infrastructures 2021; 6(5): e75.
(Copyright © 2021)
In case of massive fire incidents in tunnels, ceiling lights are covered by dense smoke, and pedestrians must evacuate in the dark tunnel with almost zero visibility. Nonetheless, the walking behavior in a completely darkened tunnel has not been clarified. In this study, we experimentally attempted to investigate the evacuation loci and assess the stress of evacuees by measuring oxytocin and cortisol concentrations in saliva, heart rates, blood pressures, and responses in a survey questionnaire for a full-scale tunnel.
evacuation; fire; human behavior; risk analysis; smoke; stress assessment; tunnel