Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been linked to subsequent intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration and alcohol use. Although higher rates of ACEs are found in racial/ethnic minority populations, there is a paucity of research examining ACEs patterns and risk for IPV perpetration and excessive alcohol use among Black men.



OBJECTIVE: To identify homogeneous subgroups based on ACEs among Black men using latent class analysis and assessing risk for later IPV perpetration and excessive alcohol consumption in adulthood.



METHODS: Using a sample of Black men (n = 2306) from Wave 2 of the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC), we conducted latent class analysis (LCA) to examine their ACEs patterns based on 10 domains. ACE classes were used in logistic regression models to predict IPV perpetration and unhealthy alcohol use.



RESULTS: LCA revealed three classes: (1) High Household Dysfunction & Physical Neglect; (2) Physical/Emotional Abuse; and (3) Low ACEs. Men in the High Household Dysfunction & Physical Abuse (OR = 3.95, p < 0.001), and Physical/Emotional Abuse (OR = 2.37, p < 0.001) classes had increased risk for IPV perpetration (ref: Low ACEs class) controlling for sociodemographic factors. No significant association was found between class membership and unhealthy alcohol use.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the need for interventions aimed at addressing ACEs among Black boys as they increase risk for negative outcomes in adulthood. Future research should explore heterogeneity in ACEs among youth and risk of IPV and explore possible causal mechanisms in the development of IPV among adults who have experienced ACEs.

