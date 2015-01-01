Abstract

A rate-limiting step in the prevention and early intervention of depressive disorders in young people is our insufficient understanding of causal mechanisms. One plausible pathophysiological pathway is disturbance in the 24 h sleep-wake cycle and the underlying circadian system. Abnormalities in circadian rhythms are well documented in adults with various depressive disorders and have been linked to core clinical features, including unstable mood, daytime fatigue, non-restorative sleep, reduced motor activity, somatic symptoms, and appetite and weight change. In this Review, we summarise four areas of research: basic circadian biology and animal models of circadian disturbances; developmental changes in circadian rhythms during adolescence and implications for the emergence of adolescent-onset depressive syndromes; community and clinical studies linking 24 h sleep-wake cycle disturbances and depressive disorders; and clinical trials of circadian-based treatments. We present recommendations based on a highly personalised, early intervention model for circadian-linked depression in young people.

